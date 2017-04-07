Protesters gathering in Detroit to rally against U.S. bombing of Syria

“The Trump administration and their imperialist allies are demanding NATO take ‘unilateral action’ in Syria including removing Assad,” the Facebook event reads. “This would put the US in direct conflict with Russian forces and Iran. We cannot allow Syria to become another Libya or Iraq. Join us in saying ‘no’ to NATO’s destruction of Syria and imperialism in the Middle East.”

The “emergency” protest is scheduled for 5 p.m., and more than 100 people already indicated on Facebook that they are attending, as of this morning.