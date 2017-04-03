Murders, shootings increase in Detroit in first quarter of 2017

It has been a violent start to 2017 in Detroit.

Murders and shootings spiked in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016, according to crime records first reported this morning by Steve Hood on the 910AM Superstation.

The city recorded 66 homicides from Jan. 1 to March 26, a 14% increase over the same period in 2016. Non-fatal shootings rose 11%, from 195 to 175. Among those shot were two Detroit police officers last month.

Burglaries increased 5%, from 1,909 to 2,008.

Detroit saw an unusual spike in serious crimes from March 20 to 26, the last week for which records were available. Murders jumped 100% (from eight to four), while non-fatal shootings increased by 59% (from 175 to 195). Burglaries, larcenies and car thefts rose an average 22%.

The good news is that sexual assault, robberies and aggravated assault decreased over this time last year.