Second-alarm blaze guts downtown Detroit liquor store

Heavy fire tore through a liquor store in downtown Detroit early Sunday morning and spread to the second floor.

Firefighters were called shortly after 3 a.m. to Broadway Stop and Shop at Broadway and Gratiot, across the street from the Punch Bowl Social. The store was closed and locked up with metal, roll-out doors, where heavy smoke was first spotted.

Firefighters gained entry by cutting the metal doors with an electric saw and called for second-alarm.

“There was a tremendous amount of fire,” Deputy Commissioner Dave Fornell told me at the scene.

The fire appeared to gut the first floor, where the store is located.

Firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings. The fire was extinguished shortly before 5 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.