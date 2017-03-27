Protesters to target Warren Mayor Fouts and his business ties Tuesday

Protesters plan to call for the resignation of Warren Mayor Jim Fouts on Tuesday evening after he was caught on audio mocking black people, women and people with disabilities.

Protesters also plan to call for a boycott of all businesses that contribute to Fouts’ political campaign.

“We are coming to get Fouts and the businesses that finance his campaign,” said Rev. W.J. Riderout III, the founder of Defenders of Truth and Justice. “The businesses are financing hate.”

The rally begins at 6 p.m. outside the Warren Community Center at 5460 Arden. The council, which has largely supported Fouts, meets at 7 p.m. It’s unclear whether the council will discuss the controversies surrounding Fouts.

Fouts’ bizarre behavior continued last week, when he falsely claimed city Treasurer Lorie Barnwell had hacked his Facebook account, prompting residents to send threats to Barnwell. Police are investigating.

Opponents of Fouts received bad news Monday when six petitions to recall the mayor were rejected.

Fouts continues to ignore media questions about the audio recordings, claiming they are fake, despite a audio expert concluding that they were authentic and unaltered.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January, Motor City Muckraker revealed some of the audio recordings, prompting calls for Fouts’ resignation.