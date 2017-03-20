Detroit reporter: I was shot at while reporting on double police shooting

A WXYZ reporter and her cameraman said they came under fire in Detroit while trying to track down relatives of a man accused of shooting two to three police officers.

Kim Russell said shots rang out while she and photojournalist Jeremey Johnson were approaching a house of the relatives on the west side on Thursday, a day after 60-year-old Raymond Durham was accused of shooting two Detroit police officers. Dunham also is a suspect in the fatal shooting of Wayne State Officer Collin Rose.

“We were walking up to a house to knock on the door and suddenly we heard gunshots,” Russell said. “We realized the gunshots were really close.”

No one was injured.

Detroit police are aware of the shooting.

“People tend to forget that reporters and cameramen put themselves in harms way to deliver the news, and oftentimes the faces the same dangers that we as police officers face,” Detroit police spokesman Michael Woody told Motor City Muckraker.

WARNING TO FELLOW DETROIT JOURNALISTS. Someone shot at @jeremytv27 & me at house on Willette street where Durham relative lives. Be safe. — Kim Russell (@kimrussell7) March 16, 2017

