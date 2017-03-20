50 undocumented immigrants detained in Detroit after ‘cockfighting’ raid

About 50 undocumented immigrants were detained in southwest Detroit over the weekend and could soon be deported after federal authorities raided an abandoned building suspected of hosting cockfighting and gambling.

At 1 p.m., heavily armed agents swarmed the building on the 1200 block of Green, where authorities said they found about 85 people and 100 chickens. Nearly 150 local, state and federal law enforcement officials took part.

It wasn’t clear whether chickens were fighting when the building was raided or if there was any evidence of gambling.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the search warrant was executed after a months-long investigation.

There was just one criminal arrest, but authorities wouldn’t divulge details.

Detroit police helped in the raid.

Southwest Detroit is on edge because its a strong community of immigrants that could be torn apart by more aggressive immigration policies of President Trump.