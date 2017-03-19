At least 15 buildings, houses razed near new Red Wings arena

By Steve Neavling

Motor City Muckraker

Since the city of Detroit announced the location of the new Red Wings arena in June 2013, at least 15 houses or buildings have been demolished within three blocks of the site.

But since the June 2013 announcement, Olympia Entertainment has yet to deliver on its pledge to redevelop the vacant property around the arena. All of the apartments remain vacant.

Here are 14 of the buildings or houses that have been razed since May 2014:

1.

2, 3 & 4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9 & 10

11.

12.

13.

This building was demolished because it’s on the Red Wings arena property.14.

Motor City Muckraker is an independent watchdog funded by donations. To help us cover more stories like this, please consider a small contribution.