DNA links suspect in double police shooting to death of WSU Officer Rose

DNA evidence shows a 60-year-old man accused of shooting two Detroit police officers on Wednesday night was likely involved in the murder of Wayne County Police Officer Collin Rose, police sources told Motor City Muckraker late Thursday evening.

Police said Raymond Durham’s DNA was found on Officer Rose, who was shot in the head while patrolling near Martin Luther King and W. Grand River, about a mile from where he’s accused of shooting two police officers late Wednesday night. Police originally arrested a suspect in Rose’s murder, but he was released because of a lack of evidence.

Since the shooting, police have increased patrols in hopes of finding the cop killer.

Durham was arrested Wednesday night after authorities said he shot two Detroit police officers, who were recovering in the hospital Thursday. One of the officers returned fire and struck Durham, who was found several hours later with a weapon, police said.

