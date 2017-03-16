33 photos of protesters rallying against Trump during Ypsilanti visit

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Ypsilanti Township on Wednesday afternoon to rally against President Trump during his visit to the American Center for Mobility at Willow Run.

Across the street, a handful of Trump supporters blasted loud music from a large trailer decorated with American flags, a motorcycle and large letters that read T-R-U-M-P.

The rally was peaceful – except for one flareup – as protesters chanted, banged on drums and held flags and signs.

One protester was briefly detained after grabbing a flag from the Trump-mobile, prompting a brief standoff with police. Some protesters formed a human shield around the police car to prevent it from taking her away. But police quickly moved protesters back.

“Let her go! Let her go” protesters demanded, as police formed a line across the street.

About 10 minutes later, police released the woman.

At the Willow Run speech, Trump set the stage for rolling back fuel efficiency standards, which environmentalists say will further damage the planet.

