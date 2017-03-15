Wounded suspect arrested in double police shooting in Detroit

Two Detroit police officers were shot Wednesday evening on the city’s west side, and a wounded suspect was later captured during a massive manhunt.

Police said the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when two officers approached the 60-year-old suspect because he was near “a narcotics operation” at Ash and Tillman streets near Martin Luther King and I-96.

“The suspect reached into his pocket, pulled out a gun and shot both officers,” Police Chief James said near the shooting scene. “The officers shot back.”

During the exchange, the suspect, Raymond Durham, was shot.

Around 10:50 p.m., police arrested Durham not far from the shooting scene and recovered weapons.

Both officers were taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital. One officer, who was wearing a protective vest, was shot in the upper torso and leg.

“We believe that saved his life,” Craig said of the vest.

The other officer was shot in the neck and is expected to survive, Craig said.

Dozens of police cars from numerous agencies swarmed the area, and a helicopter was in the air.