2 Detroit police officers shot; suspect shot and captured

Update at 10:58 p.m.

Two Detroit police officers were shot Wednesday evening on the city’s west side, and a suspect was shot and captured about three hours later.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ash and Tillman streets near Martin Luther King and I-96.

At 10:50 p.m., police arrested 60-year-old Raymond Durham, who also was shot. It wasn’t immediately clear when he was shot.

Both officers were taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital. One officer, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot in the upper torso and leg.

“We believe that saved his life,” Police Chief James Craig said of the vest.

The other officer was shot in the neck and is expected to survive, Craig said, but added it’s to early to know for certain.

The shooting occurred when two officers approached the suspect, who was near a drug house, Craig said.

“The suspect reached into his pocket, pulled out a gun and shot both officers,” Craig said near the shooting scene. “The officers shot back.”

Dozens of police cars from numerous agencies swarmed the area, and a helicopter was in the air.

“You can’t hide from us; we’re going to find you,” Craig said of the suspect.

Anyone who lives in the area should lock their doors, police said.

Check back for updates.