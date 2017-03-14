Protesters to greet Trump at Willow Run in Ypsilanti on Wednesday

President Trump will be greeted by protesters when he visits the American Center for Mobility at Willow Run in Ypsilanti Township on Wednesday afternoon.

A protest is planned for 1:30 p.m., and more than 250 people have already signed up to attend on Facebook.

Trump will be talking about automotive jobs and may announce a plan to reduce fuel efficiency standards.

Willow Run was a former General Motors plant and a former bomber plant. Trump plans to arrive at 2 p.m.

The exact location of the protest is expected to be announced on the Facebook event page Tuesday afternoon.

“Let’s gather in Ypsilanti Township for a peaceful demonstration,” the Facebook page reads. “Together, we’ll sing, chant and shout our opposition to Trump’s policies, his bigotry, and his ignorance.”

This is Trump’s first visit to Michigan as president.