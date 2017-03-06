Protesters gathering in downtown Detroit on Tuesday over Trump’s travel ban

Protesters plan to rally against President Trump’s new travel and refugee ban outside the McNamara Federal Building in downtown Detroit on Tuesday evening.

The rally begins at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of 1st Avenue and Michigan Avenue. You may sign up on Facebook or just go.

Trump signed a revised executive order on Monday that bans travelers from six majority Muslim countries.

“This is un-American: we don’t discriminate against people based on their religion, and we don’t shut the door on the world’s mot vulnerable families, refugees,” protest co-sponsor Michigan United wrote.

The event is co-sponsored by the Michigan Muslim Community Council (CAIR) and ACCESS, the largest Arab American human services nonprofit in the U.S.

The rally also is intended to call attention to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who lied to Congress about communicating with Russians during his confirmation hearing.

Protesters are encouraged to bring signs.

Every anti-Trump rally in Detroit has been peaceful.

