Audio expert: Recordings of Mayor Fouts are authentic and unaltered

When Motor City Muckraker posted audio recordings of Warren Mayor Jim Fouts calling black people “monkeys” and older women “dried-up cunts,” the mayor and his supporters claimed the recordings were fake and a plot to bring him down.

Council Secretary Robert Boccomino went a step further, suggesting the leaker of the recordings committed an act of “domestic terrorism.”

But WDIV reported this weekend that a leading audio forensic expert analyzed earlier leaked recordings of Fouts, which the mayor vehemently contended were manufactured, and found that the audio was not altered and in fact was the voice of Fouts.

“I’m able to authenticate it,” said Primeau Forensics found Ed Primeau, who has analyzed hundreds of recordings nationwide. “It’s science, it’s a very formal process”

Fouts, who won’t speak to the media about the recordings, continues to insist the audio is fake, and a majority of the Warren City Council has stood behind him. Two council members recently suggested the recordings were part of a “rigged media.”

A former Fouts adviser told us that Fouts often used the N-word and once danced like a monkey to mimic black people.

