17 photos: Clashes break out before pro-Trump march in Sterling Heights

Several clashes broke out between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump before a march began in support of the president in Sterling Heights on Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of people on both sides rallied at the entrance of Freedom Hill, each group separated by the entrance road. When a Trump supporter walked over to the protesters’ side to antagonize them with verbal assaults, one of the protesters grabbed the woman’s Trump sign. That prompted Trump supporters to confront the protesters, shouting and accusing them of injuring a woman.

Police and sheriff’s deputies moved in to avoid another confrontation.

About 20 minutes later, a Trump supporter began shouting “n***ers” and “faggots” at protesters. A Sterling Heights police officer warned the man that he would be arrested for ethnic intimidation if he continued. The man walked over to the protesters and continued shouting.

Just before the march began, a visibly drunk Trump supporter hurled a bottle of water at protesters. But a vast majority of the Trump supporters were peaceful and discouraged confrontations.

Once the march started, the rally was peaceful and included several hundred Trump supporters, many of whom waved American flags and signs supporting the president.