Trump supporters & foes to rally at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights Saturday

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

For the first time since the presidential election, supporters and opponents of Donald Trump will hold simultaneous rallies in the same location in metro Detroit on Saturday.

Supporters of Trump are holding rallies nationwide Saturday, including one at noon at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights. More than 200 supporters have already pledged to go.

A counter demonstration has been organized for opponents of Trump from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Hill.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of people are expected to converge on Freedom Hill as tensions remain high between supporters and opponents of Trump.

“Let’s support our President and stop the hate!” the pro-Trump event states on Facebook. “Please join us in this effort to unite the citizens of this great country. Bring your signs and flags to support our President and his administration! Wear your Trump gear. Please dress for weather. Thank you!”

The counter demonstration is being organized by Michigan Peoples Defense Network.

“Trump’s fascist supporters are gathering in our own backyard, Sterling Heights, as a part of a national right wing mobilization,” the Facebook event reads. “It is our responsibility to show that racism, sexism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, bigotry, and wanton corruption are not acceptable here, or anywhere else.”

A nationwide protest against Planned Parenthood was overcome by supporters of the nonprofit health provider last month in Detroit and other Michigan cities.

There is plenty of parking at and near Freedom Hill, at 14900 Metro Parkway in Sterling Heights.

Motor City Muckraker is an independent, ad-free watchdog funded by donations. To help us cover more stories like this, please consider a contribution.