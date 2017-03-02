Mayoral candidate: Detroiters should not have to pay for contaminated water

Metro Detroit residents should not have to pay for potentially contaminated water that must be boiled this week, a Detroit mayoral candidate said today.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department issued a boil advisory for tap water after an equipment malfunction on Tuesday evening caused low-water pressure in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park, potentially releasing hazardous bacteria into the system. The advisory is expected to last until at least Friday.

“No water customer in Detroit should have to pay one cent for bad water undrinkable from the tap,” said Detroit educator Dr. Jeffrey Robinson, who plans to run for mayor. “This places an especially unfair burden on families with single female heads of households endure too much already.”

Robinson said he is urging the city to refrain from billing water customers during the boil advisory period and is sending a letter to Mayor Duggan and DWSD Director Gary Brown.

DWSD didn’t return our calls for comment.

Robinson is holding a press conference at noon today in front of DWSD headquarters at 735 Randolph St.

Robinson has worked with Detroit Public Schools for 23 years and became the principal of Paul Robeson Malcolm X Academy in 2009.

Here is the area impacted by the boil advisory: