Car careens off Gratiot bridge, plunges onto I-375, causes 20-car pileup

Updated at 11:40 p.m.

A car on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit careened off the bridge and crashed onto I-375 on Thursday evening, causing injuries and a 20-car pileup.

At 8:30 p.m., the car landed on its roof, and vehicles on I-375 were unable to stop because the freeway was “a solid sheet of ice,” Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell told Motor City Muckraker.

Firefighters extricated the mother and child from the upended car, and an ambulance rushed them to the hospital in unknown conditions.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the car to careen off the road.

There were several minor injuries in the pileup.

“More than 20 vehicles had to be towed,” Fornell said. “They had trouble getting enough tow trucks.”

People involved in the pileup were given refuge in a warming bus.

At 11:45 p.m., the northbound lane of I-375 was still closed.

