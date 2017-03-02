10-year-old girl dies in Detroit apartment fire

Updated: 11:35 p.m.

A 10-year-old girl died in an apartment fire Thursday evening on Detroit’s west side.

Firefighters dashed into the burning apartment at W. Chicago and Burt Road, but were unable to save the girl in time. Her mother, who was on the second floor, couldn’t find her daughter and ran outside to escape the overwhelming smoke and flames. She was taken to the hospital.

The girl was badly burned when firefighters found her.

Investigators haven’t ruled out arson but said the fire appears to have started in a first-floor bedroom, perhaps on a mattress, around 7 p.m.

Firefighters “all went to work immediately,” Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell told Motor City Muckraker. “There were so much fire. They knocked it down quickly.”

Arson investigators were on the scene for several hours.

