Protest outside Detroit court today to support father facing deportation

Note: The time of the protest changed to noon today.

Yousef Ajin, a father of four who has lived in the U.S. for 18 years and was working towards gaining his citizenship, was detained last week during a routine check-in with agents from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Detroit.

At 1 p.m. today, the 48-year-old is scheduled for a deportation hearing at the Patrick V. McNamara Federal Building in downtown Detroit.

Ajin is a Jordanian immigrant who has been living in Ann Arbor with his wife and four children, who are U.S. citizens.

“He’s my dad; I grew up with him; I see him every single day,” his daughter Betoul said in a video by local filmmaker Donald Harrison. “You don’t really know things are important to you until they are gone.”

A rally is scheduled to begin at noon and continue throughout the afternoon outside of the courthouse.

“I want to see street blocks filled with people, just cheering and trying to get my dad out,” Betoul said. “People can see this is what America is supposed to be, leaning on families and raising people up and making people’s lives better.”

In June 2001, Ajin was convicted of stealing a credit card. It’s unclear whether the 16-year-old case has anything to do with the detainment.

Motor City Muckraker is an independent, ad-free watchdog funded by donations. To help us cover more stories like this, please consider a contribution.