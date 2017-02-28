Judge: Ann Arbor dad may stay in U.S. after immigration officials detained him

A federal judge in Detroit ruled today that Yousef Ajin, a father of four who was detained during a routine check-in with immigration officials last week, may stay in the country.

During the hearing, hundreds of people rallied outside the Patrick V. McNamara Federal Building in downtown Detroit in support of Ajin, a Muslim who has been in the country for 18 years and has been working on gaining citizenship.

Judge David Paruch said it would create an extreme hardship on the family if Ajin was deported. He is married with four children, one of whom has special needs. They live in Ann Arbor.

Family and friends cried and hugged after the ruling, and the protesters outside cheered.

Ajin is expected to be released Wednesday.

In June 2001, Ajin was convicted of stealing a credit card. Today, the judge said Ajin has learned his lesson and is a productive member of society.

Ajin was born in Kuwait and has Jordanian citizenship.

