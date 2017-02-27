Shinola hosts $1,000-a-ticket fundraiser for Mayor Duggan in New York City

Shinola, known for its Detroit-made bikes and watches, is hosting a $1,000-a-ticket fundraising for Mayor Duggan in New York City on Wednesday.

Duggan plans to be on hand with several celebrities at Shinola’s flagship store in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan.

“We have got all kind of folks” attending, Carrie Jones, a spokeswoman for Duggan’s re-election campaign, told the Detroit News. “People either are from the city or excited about what’s going on in their hometown.”

Jones said Duggan already planned on being in New York, but she wouldn’t say for what.

Shinola declined to comment.

Dennis Archer Jr., the son of former Mayor Dennis Archer, is helping host the event. Also planning to attend is Hill Harper, an actor who played on the television show “CSI: New York.”

The Detroit News also reports that Derrick “D-Nice” Jones, a hip hop artist, will be attending.

Duggan, who has faced criticism for his focus on downtown and Midtown, where Shinola is located, is running for re-election. So far, his biggest challenger is state Sen. Coleman Young II, the son of former Mayor Coleman A. Young, who was the city’s first black mayor.

Duggan is a prodigious fundraiser and collected nearly $6 million during his successful mayoral run in 2013, far outspending his opponents.

Duggan has tapped Police Chief James Craig to be acting mayor when he is out of town.

Motor City Muckraker is an independent, ad-free watchdog funded by donations. To help us cover more stories like this, please consider a contribution.