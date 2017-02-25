Trump’s attack on media prompts emergency rally Sunday in Sterling Heights

Donald Trump continues to attack the free press, calling journalists “the enemy of the American people” and barring the New York Times, CNN and other reputable news outlets from a press briefing on Friday.

The president’s key adviser, Steve Bannon, who was the driving force behind the right-wing Breitbart News site, called the media “the opposition party.”

On Sunday, supporters of the First Amendment are holding an emergency rally, called “Not the Enemy,” outside of the Detroit News and Free Press building on 16 and Mound in Sterling Heights at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Protesters are encouraged to bring signs.

“All Americans should be distressed that certain press outlets are being prohibited from White House briefings, otherwise known as ‘gaggles,'” the Facebook event reads. “In response, the AP and Time Magazine boycotted today’s briefing. In the wise words of Thomas Jefferson: ‘Our liberty cannot be guarded but by the freedom of the press, nor that be limited without danger of losing it.’

“This type of behavior cannot be tolerated in a free society.”

