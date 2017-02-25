Popular Fox 2 reporter Ron Savage died during firefighting exercise

Ron Savage, a popular Fox 2 reporter and volunteer firefighter, died Saturday morning of an apparent heart attack during a training exercise with the Milford Fire Department.

He was 63.

Savage, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, often reported on crime and emergency services and produced Michigan’s Most Wanted segments, which are credited with leading to the arrests of many fugitives.

When Savage wasn’t reporting, he often volunteered for the Milford Fire Department, the Humane Society, Crime Stoppers, MADD, the American Lung Association and the Autism Society of Michigan.

Savage’s last segment was on Friday night, when he reported about a woman accused of fatally shooting a teenager on Detroit’s west side.

Duggan’s Chief of Staff Alexis Wiley, who used to work with Savage, said he was optimistic and helpful to everyone around him.

“Ron was the nicest guys you could ever hope to work with and a truly great reporter,” Wiley said. “People loved Ron because he was positive at all times and always so supportive of everyone around him.”