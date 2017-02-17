Undocumented immigrants at risk of deportation under Mayor Duggan’s administration

Undocumented immigrants who are suspected of committing even minor crimes in Detroit won’t be protected from President Trump’s mass deportation plans because Mayor Mike Duggan’s administration has pledged to work with federal authorities.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who was among law enforcement leaders who met with President Trump last week, said he will continue to alert federal officials of the names of undocumented immigrants who commit crimes.

Craig told WDIV that Trump was “very positive, very supportive.”

More than 300 municipalities, including the nation’s five largest cities, are refusing to alert federal authorities about undocumented immigrants who commit low-level crimes. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio even threatened to sue Trump’s administration over his order to limit funding to so-called sanctuary cities that protect undocumented immigrants.

Leaders in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and Houston have pledged they won’t work with immigration officials on minor, nonviolent crimes.

Mayor Duggan declined to comment, but a source within the administration said the police department prohibits its officers from asking non-suspects for proof of citizenship.

Immigration advocates argue that non-citizens are less likely to report crime, ask for help or cooperate with authorities when police departments cooperate with federal authorities. Evidence even suggests that sanctuary cities are safer because of this.

Protesters plan to rally today outside of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in Detroit to oppose deportation plans.

