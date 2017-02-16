Protesters to rally outside Detroit ICE office to support immigrants

Protesters plan to rally outside of an Immigration Customs and Enforcement center in Detroit on Friday to show opposition to President Trump’s pledge to carry out mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

The rally begins at 3 p.m. at the ICE Detention and Deportation Center at 333 Mt. Elliot. It’s scheduled to end at 6 p.m.

More than 100 people have already said they are attending the protest on the event’s Facebook page.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig has pledged to alert immigration officials of all undocumented immigrants who are accused of committing a crime, no matter how minor.

“Racist mass deportations have already begun in Detroit and throughout the country,” the Facebook post reads. “Immigrants are being scapegoated and targeted by the Trump Administration and their reactionary supporters in order to divide the working class and distract us from identifying the real threat and our common enemy: Hate groups, U.S. imperialism, and the bosses.”

