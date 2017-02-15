Detroit cop who fatally shot 19-year-old man wasn’t wearing a body cam

The Detroit police officer who fatally shot a 19-year-old man behind an abandoned house on the west side was not wearing a body camera, and police said today they aren’t releasing dash-cam footage until the internal investigation is complete.

An unidentified officer said he shot Raynard Burton, who is black, because the suspect tried to reach for his department-issued gun outside a vacant house at Ostego and Webb.

Police won’t say whether the suspect was armed.

The Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality is urging police to release the dash-cam footage, identify the race and name of the officer and hand over the case to another agency.

Detroit police plan to handle the investigation internally.

Police told us today that the dash-cam footage won’t be released until the internal investigation is turned over to the prosecutor’s office.

“Once they view (the dash-cam footage), we have no problem releasing it,” police spokesman Michael Woody to Motor City Muckraker. “We don’t want to create a false narrative so we want the prosecutor to have a chance to make a determination.”

Although Detroit police purchased body cams last year, officers from only two of the city’s 12 precincts are wearing them. The city is training officers in two other precincts to use body cams, and the hope is to have all of the precincts equipped with body cams by this summer.

Police Chief James Craig is expected to hold a press conference today to discuss the shooting.

Motor City Muckraker is an independent, ad-free watchdog funded by donations. To help us cover more stories like this, please consider a contribution.