Detroit police fatally shoot suspect after a foot chase

Detroit police fatally shot a man after a car and foot chase on the city’s west side this afternoon.

Police said they began pursuing a man in a car before it lost control and struck a utility pole.

According to police, the suspect fled on foot before he and an officer ended up in a scuffle behind an abandoned home. That’s when the officer pulled the trigger at Ostego and Webb, police said.

“The officer was taking him into custody,” Police Chief James Craig said. “The suspect lunged in the direction of the officer. … There was a struggle over the weapon. One shot was fired.”

Craig said the suspect was a black male, about 25 years old.

The officer was not injured.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the man was armed or if the officer was wearing a body camera.

