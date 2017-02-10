Watch protesters block Betsy DeVos from entering a Washington D.C. school

President Trump’s new education secretary, Betsy DeVos of Michigan, was blocked by protesters from entering a Washington D.C. middle school today.

“Shame, shame, shame!” shouted a protester as DeVos was whisked into an SUV.

The charter school advocate has incensed supporters of public education, who say DeVos is a danger to schools nationwide. She and her family donated more than $200 million to Republican candidates in the past decade.

DeVos has no education experience, other than advocating for charter schools and vouchers.

Motor City Muckraker is an independent watchdog funded by donations. To help us cover more stories like this, please consider a contribution.