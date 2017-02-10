These pro-Trump tweets may haunt Schuette in run for governor

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, a Republican who’s widely expected to run for governor, has been an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, extolling even the president’s most controversial decisions.

It’s a risky position in a state where only 39% of residents view Trump favorably, according to an EPIC/MRA poll. By contrast, Gov. Rick Snyder, whose administration poisoned an entire city, has a higher favorability rating.

Schuette has supported some of Trump’s most divisive cabinet picks, including Betsy DeVos (secretary of education), Jeff Sessions (attorney general) and Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt (EPA).

In a Detroit News op-ed, Schuette wrote, “Trump has committed to draining the swamp and will change and reform the way government is done for the better.”

Schuette also defended Trump’s controversial immigration ban, which has been deemed unconstitutional by two courts.

.@SenatorSessions is highly qualified to be our next US Atty Gen. Service as State AG, US Atty., US Senator show his leadership. 2/5 — A.G. Bill Schuette (@SchuetteOnDuty) January 9, 2017

.@AGScottPruitt understands the role of the @EPA & will fight to repeal the harmful overregulation put in place by #Obama admin. 4/5 — A.G. Bill Schuette (@SchuetteOnDuty) January 9, 2017

A new American destiny. Pres Trump speaks to the heartland. No more forgotten Americans. Better schools safer neighborhoods more jobs — A.G. Bill Schuette (@SchuetteOnDuty) January 20, 2017

.@POTUS Trump’s Executive Order is not a ban on Muslims, and he is placing the security of Americans first. — A.G. Bill Schuette (@SchuetteOnDuty) January 30, 2017

