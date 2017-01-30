15 photos: Thousands protest Muslim ban at Detroit Metro Airport

Thousands of protesters on Sunday evening rallied at Detroit Metropolitan Airport against President Trump’s executive order that bans citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the U.S.

The protest was peaceful and didn’t result in any arrests.

Unlike other airports across the country, the Detroit Metropolitan Airport has declined to say how many Muslims have been detained and whether they are still in custody.

Protest organizers obtained a permit to rally between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. With a few exceptions, the protesters obeyed police orders to leave the airport after 6 p.m., and no arrests were made.

All photos by Steve Neavling.

