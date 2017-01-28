2 protests planned in metro Detroit on Sunday over Muslim ban

Two protests are planned for Sunday to rally against President Trump’s executive order that bans citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the U.S.

Protesters are holding a rally from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hamtramck City Hall, 3401 Evaline Ave. The rally is called, “Emergency Protest Hamtramck: We Stand in Solidarity with Muslims.”

“We need to stand in solidarity and protest,” the Facebook event reads.

The last anti-Trump rally in Hamtramck drew hundreds of protesters.

The second protest is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. The exact location will be determined closer to the event and posted on Facebook.

“Michigan *was* the state receiving the second highest number of Syrian refugees,” the Facebook event reads. “I know many of our hearts are breaking. We are angry at recent executive order and reports that people are being detained at airports, including Detroit.”

Protests have broken out across the country after Trump signed the executive order, which does not ban travel from countries that have ties to his companies.

