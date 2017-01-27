Protests planned at Planned Parenthood clinics across Michigan

More than 10 protests of Planned Parenthood are planned across Michigan on Feb. 11 to call for the end of federal funding to the clinics.
But supporters of Planned Parenthood are planning counter-protests at the same time, calling attention to the numerous health services that assist millions of women and men every year.
The anti-Planned Parenthood rallies are part of a nationwide protest to defund the thousands of clinics across the country over abortion services.
Supporters of Planned Parenthood point out that a majority of the services are not related to abortion. The affordable services range from cancer screenings to prenatal care.
Here are the locations and times of the protests and counter-protests:
Ann Arbor
Planned Parenthood – Ann Arbor-West Health Center
2370 W Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 (Map & Directions)
Time: 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Ann Arbor
Planned Parenthood – Ann Arbor Health Center
3100 Professional Dr, Ann Arbor , MI 48104 (Map & Directions)
Time: 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Detroit
Planned Parenthood – Detroit Health Center
4229 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201 (Map & Directions)
Time: 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Ferndale
Planned Parenthood – Ferndale Health Center
23338 Woodward Ave, Ferndale, MI 48220 (Map & Directions)
Time: 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Grand Rapids
Planned Parenthood – Irwin/Martin Health Center
425 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 (Map & Directions)
Time: 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Kalamazoo
Planned Parenthood – Kalamazoo Health Center
4201 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49006 (Map & Directions)
Time: 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Livonia
Planned Parenthood – Livonia Health Center
37625 Ann Arbor Rd, Livonia, MI 48150 (Map & Directions)
Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Marquette
Planned Parenthood – Marquette Health Center
1219 N 3rd Street, Marquette, MI 49855 (Map & Directions)
Details coming soon.
Muskegon
Planned Parenthood – Muskegon Health Center
209 E. Apple Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49442 (Map & Directions)
Details coming soon.
Petoskey
Planned Parenthood – Petoskey Health Center
1003 Spring St, Petoskey, MI 49770 (Map & Directions)
Time: 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Traverse City
Planned Parenthood – Walker Health Center
1135 E Eighth St, Traverse City, MI 49686 (Map & Directions)
Details coming soon.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.