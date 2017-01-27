Protests planned at Planned Parenthood clinics across Michigan

More than 10 protests of Planned Parenthood are planned across Michigan on Feb. 11 to call for the end of federal funding to the clinics.

But supporters of Planned Parenthood are planning counter-protests at the same time, calling attention to the numerous health services that assist millions of women and men every year.

The anti-Planned Parenthood rallies are part of a nationwide protest to defund the thousands of clinics across the country over abortion services.

Supporters of Planned Parenthood point out that a majority of the services are not related to abortion. The affordable services range from cancer screenings to prenatal care.

Here are the locations and times of the protests and counter-protests:

Ann Arbor

Planned Parenthood – Ann Arbor-West Health Center

2370 W Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 (Map & Directions)

Time: 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Ann Arbor

Planned Parenthood – Ann Arbor Health Center

3100 Professional Dr, Ann Arbor , MI 48104 (Map & Directions)

Time: 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Detroit

Planned Parenthood – Detroit Health Center

4229 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201 (Map & Directions)

Time: 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Ferndale

Planned Parenthood – Ferndale Health Center

23338 Woodward Ave, Ferndale, MI 48220 (Map & Directions)

Time: 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Grand Rapids

Planned Parenthood – Irwin/Martin Health Center

425 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 (Map & Directions)

Time: 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Kalamazoo

Planned Parenthood – Kalamazoo Health Center

4201 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49006 (Map & Directions)

Time: 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Livonia

Planned Parenthood – Livonia Health Center

37625 Ann Arbor Rd, Livonia, MI 48150 (Map & Directions)

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Marquette

Planned Parenthood – Marquette Health Center

1219 N 3rd Street, Marquette, MI 49855 (Map & Directions)

Details coming soon.

Muskegon

Planned Parenthood – Muskegon Health Center

209 E. Apple Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49442 (Map & Directions)

Details coming soon.

Petoskey

Planned Parenthood – Petoskey Health Center

1003 Spring St, Petoskey, MI 49770 (Map & Directions)

Time: 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Traverse City

Planned Parenthood – Walker Health Center

1135 E Eighth St, Traverse City, MI 49686 (Map & Directions)

Details coming soon.