Protesters to demand Warren Mayor Jim Fouts’ resignation tonight

A defiant Warren Mayor Jim Fouts plans to tell city council, residents and protesters tonight that he won’t resign after Motor City Muckraker published recordings last week of him calling black people “chimps” and women “dried-up cunts.”

Despite increasing calls for his resignation from local, state and federal officials, Fouts continues to insist the recordings were manufactured to sound exactly like him.

Fouts, who has refused to speak with the media since the recordings were released, will face a tough room at the Warren Community Center at 7 p.m.

The city council may re-vote on a resolution urging the mayor to voluntarily submit to a vocal analysis. The non-binding resolution was narrowly rejected by the council last month, and Fouts has declined offers for a free vocal analysis.

Since the most recent recordings were released, several people with ties to the mayor have come forward to say they’ve heard Fouts speak harshly about groups of people. His former political adviser, Joe DiSano, said he frequently heard Fouts use the N-word and even watched in shock as the mayor danced like a monkey in a conference room to mimic black people.

Warren Councilman Scott Stevens said he knows the recordings are authentic because he knows when and where the conversations were recorded.

“I know it is Fouts in the recording,” Stevens tweeted. “Sadly, this is a pattern and a way of thinking for this guy.”

Stevens said he’s heard Fouts use demeaning words to describe people in the past.

A former city employee, Joe Cochran, wrote on Facebook that Fouts “made a lot of ugly statements about a lot of people including things about children with Down syndrome. It was totally disgusting.”

In previously released recordings, Fouts described people with disabilities as “dysfunctional human beings. They aren’t even human beings.

“I don’t want to be around them, and I wish them well in a cage.”