Security removes Warren councilman from Fox 2 building for choking threat

Note: I was on the segment and witnessed what happened.

Security removed a Warren city councilman from Fox 2’s studio and building in Southfield after he threatened to choke a pastor and civil rights activist during and after a wild segment.

Councilman Ron Papandrea was on the show to defend Warren Mayor Jim Fouts, who was caught on audio recordings calling black people “chimps” and older women “dried up cunts.” Papandrea claimed the recordings, which were obtained and published by Motor City Muckraker last week, were fake.

Rev. W.J. Rideout III was sitting next to Papandrea and had called for Fouts to resign.

“Would you shut up and let me speak?” Papandrea exclaimed during the show before standing up and making a choking gesture.

After the segment, Papandrea repeatedly said in the studio that he wanted “to choke” Rideout, prompting security to remove the councilman from the building.

Papandrea isn’t the only councilman to make unusual statements recently. Last week, we posted offensive, bizarre tweets by City Councilman Scott C. Stevens.

Motor City Muckraker is an independent watchdog funded by donations. To help us cover more stories like this, please consider a contribution.