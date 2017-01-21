40 photos: Thousands rally against Trump at women’s march in Detroit

Thousands of women, men and children marched in Midtown and rallied at Wayne State University in Detroit to voice concerns about President Donald Trump and the conservative agenda.
Wayne State police estimated more than 4,000 people attended the event, which coincided with the Women’s March in Washington D.C.
Protesters marched along Woodward and rallied on campus.
All photos by Steve Neavling.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.