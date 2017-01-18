Expert: Mayor Fouts recordings would cost six figures to fake – if technology exists

As calls mount for Warren Mayor Jim Fouts to resign, the embattled Democrat is sticking to his story: Someone manufactured flawless recordings of his voice and inflections to make it sound like he insulted women and black people.

Audio experts aren’t even sure if the technology exists. If it does, it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to replicate a voice as seamlessly as the one on the recordings, according to a prominent audio expert.

“I don’t know that the technology is out there,” Ed Primeau, owner Audio Forensic Expert in Rochester Hills, told Neal Rubin of the Detroit News.

Where could enemies of Fouts find the potential technology?

“Russia, China, maybe Silicon Valley,” said Primeau, who was tapped by CNN to run an analysis on Siri’s voice on the iPhone. “I don’t know who else would be able” to create that level of technology.

Nevertheless, Fouts told his Facebook followers that he’s innocent and a victim of an elaborate ruse.

“There is tremendous effort to force me out immediately by slander, by character assassination, lies, and by out right condemnation of me,” Fouts wrote Tuesday morning. “This is despite solid evidence that I did nothing wrong whatsoever. My actions as Mayor have been inclusive and no one can deny that.”

In the meantime, more elected officials are calling for Fouts to resign.

Fouts responded: “I will not resign. I will be here through at least 2019 as the people wanted me to.”

