2 powerhouse journalists join Crain’s Detroit Business

Crain’s Detroit Business has named a new publisher and reporter with strong journalistic credentials.

Ron Fournier, a nationally recognized journalist who spent 20 years in Washington D.C., recently returned home to Detroit and will replace Mary Kramer as publisher and editor.

Crain’s also hired Chad Livengood, who left his post as Lansing bureau chief for the Detroit News to cover efforts to revive the city’s “economic , cultural and political vibrancy.”

Fournier previously worked for National Journal and The Atlantic after leaving the Associated Press as the Washington bureau chief.

“I’ve had a great ride in Washington—more lucky than good, and blessed with extraordinary editors and colleagues,” Fournier wrote in The Atlantic in August. “But now it’s time to start anew where I started out—to move back to Detroit, the place my wife, Lori, and I never stopped calling home.”

Livengood is covering a new beat for Crain’s that is “designed to cover the multifaceted story of Detroit rising.”

Livengood earned a reputation as a dogged journalist who covered Gov. Rick Snyder, the Michigan Legislature and politics. He also covered Detroit’s municipal bankruptcy. Livengood routinely broke eye-opening stories.