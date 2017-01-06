Muslim man’s car vandalized with swastikas, racial slurs in Inkster

A Muslim man returned to his apartment in Inkster to find his car vandalized with swastikas and racial slurs on Wednesday evening.

The car’s tires also were slashed.

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is calling for a hate crime investigation.

The man, of South Asian descent, moved into the apartment just four days before the vandalism, which included the words, “Chink N***er.”

“We call on local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate this vandalism as a possible hate crime,” CAIR-MI Executive Director Dawud Walid told WWJ. “No American should feel threatened to move into a new location because of his or her faith or ethnicity.”

The group also is investigating another reported act of vandalism targeting a Muslim who lives at the same apartment.

Walid said Muslims and other minority group have been subjected to an unprecedented spike in hate crimes since the presidential election.

On Dec. 20, Donald Trump supporters called on violence against Muslims in Dearborn after vile propaganda suggesting the city is run by Sharia law.

Motor City Muckraker is an independent watchdog funded by donations. To help us cover more stories like this, please consider a contribution.