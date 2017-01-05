Cop who called Detroiters ‘garbage’ is on disability; DPD chief speaks out

The Detroit police officer who called city residents “garbage” and bragged about assaulting residents, including children, has been on disability leave at his home in the suburbs.

Officer Daniel Wolff is under investigation after Motor City Muckraker revealed a series of jaw-dropping Facebook rants about the city and its residents.

Police Chief James Craig pledged Wednesday that the department will take “appropriate action” after the conclusion of an Internal Affairs investigation.

“If this individual feels that strongly about working in the City of Detroit and has that type of attitude, we certainly don’t want him here,” Craig said at a press conference.

The Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality is calling for Wolff’s resignation.

“We must have zero tolerance for those officers who openly cast aspersions on those whom they are called to protect and serve, no matter who they are,” coalition spokesman Kenneth Reed told the Detroit News. “This is clearly hate speech, and it should never come out of the mouth of a law enforcement officer.”

Wolff said he didn’t like cell phone cameras because he can no longer “walk up to a kid or asshole and smack him in the face like we did.”

Wolff was angry about a Motor City Muckraker story that showed an increasing number of Detroit police officers are choosing to live in the suburbs.

Motor City Muckraker is an independent watchdog funded by donations. To help us cover more stories like this, please consider a contribution.