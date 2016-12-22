Video: Drunken sheriff’s lieutenant nearly tasered for refusing to cooperate

A Washtenaw County sheriff’s lieutenant was pulled out of his car and nearly tasered by a deputy for driving drunk and refusing to cooperate.

Lt. Brian Filipiak, 47, pleaded with a Montmorency County sheriff’s deputy to let him “sleep it off.”

The deputy’s body camera captured the Nov. 13 arrest in Rust Township and shows a lieutenant trying to abuse his status as a cop.

“Just let me go. Be a good guy,” Filipiak said, ignoring demands to get out of his car. “I will pull over and will sleep it off.”

The deputy, who eventually pointed a Taser at the lieutenant, responded, “You think I want to do this – arrest a fellow cop? … We’re not above the law.”

After Filipiak was out of the car, he continued pleading for mercy.

“If you’re on my side, you would just let me go.”

After that didn’t work, Filipiak said, “Let’s make a deal. A cop to a cop.”

The deputy refused to back down, telling Filipiak he was under arrest.

“Why are you putting me in this situation?” Filipiak asked.

The deputy responded, “I didn’t drink.”

Deputies found a bottle of vodka in the backseat.

Filipiak, a 21-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, was pulled over after several people called 911 to report an erratic drive. Filipiak registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.28, more than three times the legal limit to drive.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Filipiak was placed on unpaid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation that could result in his termination.