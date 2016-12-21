Police: Muslim student at University of Michigan lied about hijab threat

A Muslim student at the University of Michigan lied about a man threatening to light her on fire if she didn’t remove her hijab, and she may be charged with filing a false police report, Ann Arbor police said today.
The student told police she was walking near campus on Nov. 11 when a white man with “slurred speech” threatened to light her on fire. The woman, who has not been identified, told police the man pulled out a lighter, so she removed her hijab.
Her claim made international headlines, and the Southern Poverty Law Center cited her allegations in a report that indicated Michigan had the most hate crimes in the aftermath of the presidential election.
Also today, a Mississippi man and Donald Trump opponent was arrested for allegedly burning a black church and spray-painting, “Vote Trump,” on the exterior.
The 45-year-old African American was charged with first degree arson on Wednesday.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.