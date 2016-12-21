Police: Muslim student at University of Michigan lied about hijab threat

A Muslim student at the University of Michigan lied about a man threatening to light her on fire if she didn’t remove her hijab, and she may be charged with filing a false police report, Ann Arbor police said today.

The student told police she was walking near campus on Nov. 11 when a white man with “slurred speech” threatened to light her on fire. The woman, who has not been identified, told police the man pulled out a lighter, so she removed her hijab.

Her claim made international headlines, and the Southern Poverty Law Center cited her allegations in a report that indicated Michigan had the most hate crimes in the aftermath of the presidential election.

Also today, a Mississippi man and Donald Trump opponent was arrested for allegedly burning a black church and spray-painting, “Vote Trump,” on the exterior.

The 45-year-old African American was charged with first degree arson on Wednesday.