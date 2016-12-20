Trump supporters threaten to kill Dearborn Muslims, citing fake news

Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump are inciting violence against Muslims in Dearborn, using fake memes and propaganda on social media to suggest the Michigan city has enacted Sharia law and is ignoring the slaughter of children.

Despite the absurdity of the claims, “Dearborn” was trending on Twitter as dozens of people called for violence against Muslims in Dearborn.

@childoflight4 If we have Muslems who do not assimilate, we will have “honor” murders in Muslem “communities”. #DearbornMI — CRocadas (@Chrocadas4) December 20, 2016

The propaganda started with a dubious Twitter account, Latina for Trump, which claimed Muslims were slaughtering their daughters for having boyfriends. The information is based on a video by anti-Islam zealot and felon, David Woods, who spent years inciting violence against Muslims. He claims in an old video that a Dearborn police officer told him that Muslims were killing their daughters.

“Girls have been killed for having boyfriends, and the department keeps it quiet,” Woods said. “I’ve never heard of any honor killings in Dearborn, and yet, according to a police officer, it’s happening, and they are making sure people don’t hear about it.”

Dearborn police scoffed at the accusations, saying most officers aren’t even Muslim, and there is no conspiracy to hide honor killings.

Trump supporters also posted a photo of Muslims rallying in Dearborn, suggesting the protesters were carrying ISIS flags. The photo actually shows Muslims rallying against ISIS and has been debunked by Snopes.

This is only one part of your PATHETIC LEGACY Mr. Obama! JV team indeed! I can’t wait till January 20th 2017! #AmericaFirst #BuildThatWall! pic.twitter.com/Skb3xyLlI6 — ROCK ON OHIO (@ROCKONDUDE2) December 11, 2016

Responding to the fake meme, graylion11 tweeted, “Dearborn has more MUSLIMS than Americans, this is how these animals take over, they must b extermited soon!!”

Less than half of Dearborn’s population is Muslim. It should also be noted that Muslims in Dearborn have been outspoken in denouncing ISIS and other terrorist groups.

Other memes and propaganda suggested Dearborn was run by a Muslim-majority council, which is not true, and that Sharia law has been enacted.

Anti-Muslims also posted fake news stories from debunked websites that suggested there were about two dozen Jihadi training camps in the U.S.

Another Trump supporter posted a meme that suggested the president-elect’s choice for secretary of defense, Gen. James Mattis, was “fired by Obama to please the Muslims” and “hired by Trump to exterminate them.”

“Time for the crusade folks,” CrusaderTrades tweeted.

Shortly after the presidential election, Trump supporters threatened violence against Muslims at Wayne State University and the University of Michigan.

In May, Trump’s friend and former butler, Anthony Senecal, said Detroit should be struck with a nuclear bomb because it’s “disgraced by Muslims.”