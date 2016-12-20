CNN journalist: I was subjected to ‘vaginal pat down’ at Detroit airport

CNN political commentator Angela Rye said she was subjected to an invasive “vaginal pat down” at Detroit Metro Airport.
Rye, who wrote about the experience in an op-ed on CNN’s website, said she was told she was randomly chosen for additional screening, despite having a TSA Precheck status and is a CLEAR traveler.
After being told that a female TSA agent would do “a backhanded pat around the upper thigh,” the search went beyond that, she wrote:
The pat-down began and was uneventful until she went down my leg, up my dress, and her hand sideways hits me right in the crack of my labia. Startled, I jump and feel a lump in my throat trying to hold back tears. What happened to the back handed pat-down?
She comes around to the front; I grow nervous and pull back a bit, afraid of the same thing happening ― and her sideways hand hits in the middle of my genitals again. I can no longer hold back the tears.
Rye said she was told she would be escorted from the airport if she didn’t agree to the pat-down.
“Of course, we want America to be safe and protected,” Rye wrote. “But we should not violate the emotional and physical safety of our nation’s citizens at the same time.”
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.