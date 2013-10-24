FBI: DPS official accused of stealing millions from kids

The ceaseless cycle of suspected corruption continues in Detroit after the FBI Wednesday raided the home of a former Detroit Public Schools official who is accused of stealing millions of taxpayers meant for students, authorities confirmed this morning.

Agents swarmed the home and business of Carolyn Darden, who served as the district’s director of grants – a position that would have given her access to tens of millions of dollars.

She is accused of stealing roughly $6 million aimed at the national program, “No Child Left Behind.”

The theft, if true, is a callous crime against students in a cash-strapped district that often can’t supply students with toilet paper, books and a safe environment.

A federal affidavit alleges Darden steered millions of dollars to a business, MI-Learning Unlimited, that she set up to tutor students while working for the district.

No arrests have been made yet.