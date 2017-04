Blaze breaks out in Chase Bank building in downtown Detroit

Firefighters thought the worst when they saw smoke billowing from the Albert Kahn-designed Chase Bank building in downtown Detroit this morning.

After upgrading the fire to a second alarm and evacuating occupants, firefighters rushed into Chase Tower to find a manageable electrical blaze on the eighth-floor cafeteria.

“We cut off the power, and the fire went out,” Deputy Fire Chief Jim Provost said. “The fire started in a freezer and spread to a wall, where it was confined.

The downtown home of Quicken Loans was nicknamed “The Qube” by Quicken Loans chairman and founder Dan Gilbert.

Building security was angry because it had tried in vain for months to get Fire Commission Don Austin’s investigation to inspect the building and teach about fire safety.