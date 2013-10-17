Heidelberg Project rebuilds after fire claims eclectic home

By on 367 Comments

Nothing can stop the Heidelberg Project.

The world-famous art installations spanning several blocks on Detroit’s east side has survived fires and city hall efforts to demolish the project.

Hours after a fire gutted one of the Heidelberg houses, called “Obstruction of Justice,” two weeks ago, founder Tyree Guyton and other volunteers began cleaning up the debris and reassembling objects such as a large plastic dolls, toys, rusted vacuum cleaners, painted sculptures and suitcases. It was the second fire to tear through the house in the past six months.

We toured the re-designed house Wednesday afternoon.

Heidelberg_6277

Heidelberg_6276

Heidelberg_6274

Heidelberg_6272

Heidelberg_6270

Heidelberg_6269

Heidelberg_6267

Check out photos from the original fire that tore through the house.

Here are photos of the aftermath of the latest fire.

  , , , , , , , , , ,

Heidelberg Project rebuilds after fire claims eclectic home added by on
View all posts by Steve Neavling →

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.