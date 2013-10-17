Heidelberg Project rebuilds after fire claims eclectic home

Nothing can stop the Heidelberg Project.
The world-famous art installations spanning several blocks on Detroit’s east side has survived fires and city hall efforts to demolish the project.
Hours after a fire gutted one of the Heidelberg houses, called “Obstruction of Justice,” two weeks ago, founder Tyree Guyton and other volunteers began cleaning up the debris and reassembling objects such as a large plastic dolls, toys, rusted vacuum cleaners, painted sculptures and suitcases. It was the second fire to tear through the house in the past six months.
We toured the re-designed house Wednesday afternoon.
Check out photos from the original fire that tore through the house.
Here are photos of the aftermath of the latest fire.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
