Photos: Canadian developer gobbles up Corktown properties

Nearly two dozens ramshackle homes, empty lots and an abandoned corner store in Corktown were purchased by a single investor in the Wayne County tax-foreclosure auction last month.

Of the 22 properties up for auction in North Corktown, a buyer listed under the name, “Joseph Cella,” bought 21.

Cella belongs to an unnamed Canadian-based development group.

The buyer spent about $185,000 on the properties, according to Why Don’t We Own This?

The move is interesting because North Corktown is witnessing a steady drizzle of development and new residents, but it’s not envisioned as a rehabilitated neighborhood under Mayor Dave Bing’s blueprint for land use, “Detroit Future City.”

Today we looked at the properties.

3036 18th St., $11,500, Built in 1900

3307 18th, $8,300, Built in 1900

3391 15th St., $8,200, Built in 1890

3383 15th St., $7,600, Built in 1890

2835 16th St., $8,700, 1910

2849 Wabash, $10,400

1565 Temple, $7,500, 1890

