Recount changes primary election results by just 9 votes

After all the political grandstanding and wild allegations of voter fraud, Detroit’s disputed primary election was certified Thursday, changing by just nine votes – or .03%.

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers also dismissed all fraud charges alleged by perennial mayoral candidate and provocateur Tom Barrow, who has demanded recounts in three of his failed bids to become mayor.

The certification means that former Detroit Medical Center CEO Mike Duggan is still the winner of the August primary election by more than 30,000 votes, overcoming yet another challenge to his candidacy.

The cost to taxpayers – nearly $500,000.

A new Free Press/WXYZ-TV poll shows Duggan ahead of Benny Napoleon nearly 2-1, which mirrors the primary election results.

But Barrow, a 64-year-old accountant, said he isn’t done.

With some luck, Barrow said, “the fraud will be exposed and will take on its own life and will not be able to be suppressed.”