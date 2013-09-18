Eminems childhood home is for sale on abandoned street

Eminem’s childhood home on Detroit’s northeast side looks like most on the block – a boarded-up bungalow surrounded by litter, tall weeds and overgrown shrubbery.

The ramshackle house has gone through numerous owners since Eminem’s mom owned it beginning in the late 1980s, according to Wayne County property records. Eminem spent most of his teenage years there and often refers to it in interviews.

He even featured the 747-square-foot brick house on the cover of his 2000 “Marshall Mathers LP” Album.

The neighborhood is overrun by neglect, drugs and abandonment.

The home is on the auction block for a minimum $1 bid via the Michigan Land Bank Authority.